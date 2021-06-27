Republicans are ‘understandably upset,’ according to Biden, when infrastructure appears to be linked to the Families Plan.

President Joe Biden stated on Saturday that he never meant to imply that he would veto a bipartisan infrastructure bill. He said Thursday, while announcing a bipartisan agreement, that if his American Families Plan was not included in the package, he would not sign it.

“I stated that if the infrastructure bill was handed to me without my Families Plan and other goals, including renewable energy, I would refuse to sign it,” the president remarked. “Understandably, that statement enraged some Republicans, who do not see the two ideas as linked; they want to oppose my Families Plan, and they don’t want their support for the infrastructure plan to be seen as helping the Families Plan pass.

“My remarks also gave the impression that I was threatening to veto the proposal I had just agreed to, which was not my intention.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a Republican, accused the president of keeping the bill “hostage” by insisting that the Families Plan be linked to infrastructure.

“Right now, there are a lot of conversations going on about what the president meant,” Cassidy said on Friday. “That was not our understanding when we started these good faith talks. So I’m hoping that we can continue to work together in good faith and that it won’t come off as if we constructed something solely to give the president power to achieve something that Republicans oppose.”

After the president’s remarks, Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who helped negotiate the bipartisan agreement, said he was on the phone playing “damage control.”

“I’ve spent the entire day on the phone with the White House, my Democratic colleagues, and my Republican colleagues,” Portman said on Friday.

Senator Lindsey Graham referred to the president’s desire to link the Families Plan to infrastructure as “extortion.”

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, remarked, “If he’s going to bind them together, forget it!” “I’m not going to do that. That’s extortion! I’m not going to do that. The Dems are being told you can’t get your bipartisan work product passed unless you sign on to what the left wants, and I’m not playing that game.”

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan agreement is designed to improve physical infrastructure in the country, including roads and bridges, replacing. This is a brief summary.