Republicans are stalling Biden’s diplomatic picks, according to a Republican senator.

Senator James Risch of Idaho has expressed worry that fellow Republicans in the Senate are delaying the approval of President Joe Biden’s diplomatic appointments.

Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri have been crucial Republicans in Congress, stalling the confirmation process for Biden’s ambassadors and foreign policy nominees. Any senator can object to a presidential nominee being confirmed quickly under Senate procedures.

On the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Risch is the ranking member—or senior Republican.

According to Politico, he remarked Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum, “I have been a critic of this since I arrived on the Foreign Relations Committee.”

“I used to be a governor. I believe that in order to rule, you must have a team in place “Risch went on to say.

“I’ve been as enthusiastic as I can about getting these [nominees]through,” he remarked.

Although Hawley and Cruz have been the primary drivers of the holds, the Idaho Republican did not name anyone.

“They’re not here to defend themselves, so I’m not going to defend them,” Risch added, without mentioning any of his Republican colleagues by name.

During the forum, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation.

According to Politico, “the issue is that we have those outliers on both sides whose main objective is obstruction.” “And we need to hold them accountable so the rest of us can focus on the United States’ business.” According to The Guardian, only seven of Biden’s ambassador choices have been confirmed, despite the president having made roughly 80 in total as of last Sunday. While only a few of Biden’s ambassadors have been confirmed by the Senate, the majority of past Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s nominations had already been confirmed by the Senate at this point in their administrations.

Representative Jaimie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, had previously warned that the blockade was causing problems for the US internationally.

Raskin recently told The Guardian, “It’s a huge hindrance to our resuming democratic partnership and leadership in the globe.”

“The right-wing strategy has been to destabilize and undermine democratic administration and leadership. They aim to destabilize the country so that they may take control and use it for their own ends “he stated

