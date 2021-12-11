Republicans are preferred to control Congress by a two-digit margin over Democrats, according to a poll.

While President Joe Biden’s favor rating has fallen in recent months, new research shows that Democrats in Congress have also performed poorly with the American public.

Republicans feel they are well-positioned to switch one or both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections next year, as Democrats want to keep control of the House and Senate. According to new polling by CNBC as part of its All-America Economic Survey, the GOP has a strong lead.

When pollsters asked which political party they desired to rule Congress, Americans chose Republicans by a double-digit margin over Democrats. According to CNBC, the GOP’s polling lead is “unprecedented.” Only over a third of respondents [34 percent] prefer Democrats to control the legislative branch of government, while 44 percent prefer Republicans. That’s a 10-point advantage for Republicans less than a year before the 2022 midterm elections.

In particular, the Republican lead has widened in recent months. When CNBC asked Americans the same issue in October, Republicans only had a 2-point lead over Democrats. That indicates a substantial shift in public opinion, with the GOP’s margin increasing by 8 percentage points.

“If the election were held tomorrow, the Democrats would face a “utter unmitigated disaster,” according to Jay Campbell, a partner at Hart Research Associates and the Democratic pollster for the survey.

Going into the November elections, Republicans already have historical precedence on their side. In recent midterm elections, the president’s party has lost a significant number of congressional seats during his or her first term in office. Because Democrats only have a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate, even a small number of losses could tip the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has stated publicly that the Republicans will control the lower chamber of Congress by 2023. McCarthy stated confidently in May, “I’m looking forward to become the Speaker in the next Congress.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has voiced confidence that her party will retain control of the House during next year’s midterm elections.

