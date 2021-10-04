Republicans are playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with the economy, according to Biden: ‘Get out of the way.’

President Joe Biden isn’t mince words as the country heads toward a financial catastrophe, with Republicans and Democrats at odds over whether to raise the debt ceiling before a possible default later this month.

In a public address Monday, Biden said, “If you don’t want to help rescue the country, get out of the way so you don’t destroy it.” “They ought to quit playing Russian roulette with our economy.”

If Congress does not agree to extend the debt ceiling before then, the federal government is expected to default on its obligations by mid-October, according to the US Treasury Department.

The move has been approved by the US House, but the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority, is deadlocked over the issue because Republicans oppose an increase. Republicans will not approve the debt ceiling deal, according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, because Democrats want trillions for social programs.

In a letter to Biden on Monday, McConnell claimed, “Republicans have plainly stated that Democrats will need to raise the debt limit on their own since mid-July.” He went on to accuse Democrats of using cooperation as a “light switch” to raise the debt ceiling while sticking to a Democratic-only road to greater expenditure initiatives.

“We don’t have a wish list. We have simply cautioned for the past two and a half months that if your party wants to govern alone, it must also handle the debt ceiling alone,” the Kentucky Republican wrote.

Biden told reporters that he plans to discuss the situation with McConnell later Monday.

Democrats might take the unusual step of raising the debt ceiling without bipartisan support, but doing so would necessitate a Senate procedural move that could take two weeks or more.

Democratic leaders have tried to find ways to steer clear of this path, but the GOP has continually thwarted them.

Initially, Democrats attempted to pair the debt ceiling increase with a stopgap bill to finance the government until early December and avoid a government shutdown, but Senate Republicans blocked it. To keep the government funded, Democratic leaders separated the two proposals.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Monday that senators will meet for lunch on Tuesday to continue discussing the road forward. This is a condensed version of the information.