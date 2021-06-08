Republicans are blocking an investigation into the deadly Capitol incident.

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the January attack on the Capitol, citing devotion to former President Donald Trump and a desire to divert attention away from his followers’ violent insurgency.

The Senate voted 54-35, falling short of the 60 votes needed to take up a House-passed plan that would have created a 10-member commission with equal representation from both parties.

It happened a day after police officers fighting protestors and senators fleeing the Capitol chambers made passionate appeals.

Six Republicans joined Democrats in voting to move on, and 11 senators did not participate in the rare Friday vote.

The law cleared the House earlier this month with almost three dozen Republican votes, but senators from the party have said they feel the commission would be used against them politically in the future, and Mr Trump, who still controls the party, has dubbed it a “Democrat trap.”

Since the siege, there has been a great deal of hostility between the two parties, particularly among Republicans, who have downplayed the violence and defended the rioters who backed Mr Trump and his bogus claim that the election was stolen from him.

The attack was the worst on the Capitol in 200 years, and it caused the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump to be postponed.

Four people died on that day, and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick fell and died later from natural causes, according to investigators.

In the days following the rioting, two police officers committed suicide.

The vote came after Mr. Sicknick’s mother, fiancée, and two riot-fighting police officers went door to door asking Republicans to support the commission.

After originally expressing interest in the panel, which would be modeled after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has become a vocal opponent in recent days.

Despite the equal split, he believes the panel’s inquiry will be political. (This is a brief piece.)