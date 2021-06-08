Republicans are being warned by a conservative group about Big Tech’s influence on the right.

Right-wing lobbying group the American Principles Project is warning Republicans in Washington about the effect of Big Tech and its supporters on conservatives.

On Tuesday, the group will send a letter to Republican lawmakers and staffers warning them to be mindful of third-party lobbyists who are paid by Big Tech to “influence public policy on the right” and to “seriously evaluate your dealings with Big-Tech supported groups.”

“In the last two years, Big Tech has not only meddled in our elections and increasingly censored conservatives, but it has also plotted to coopt the Republican Party and avoid scrutiny on the Right by pouring millions of dollars into center-right think tanks,” wrote Jon Schweppe, the American Principles Project’s director of policy and government affairs.

“Big Tech spends enormous sums of money every year to launder its worldview, one that compromises American sovereignty and removes individual rights, through a network of seemingly impartial ‘conservative’ lobbying groups,” Schweppe stated. “Unfortunately, as challenges to free speech online have multiplied, so have the checks made by Big Tech.”

The letter is the latest warning to members of Congress, as suspicions about Big Tech’s financial ties increase in both political parties.

Despite the fact that a number of elected officials and conservatives have already stated that they will no longer accept donations from companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google, the tech behemoths continue to fund a number of lobbying organizations in Washington, including right-of-center organizations like the R Street Institute, Cato Institute, and Americans for Tax Reform.

The American Principles Project now wants congressional Republicans to know which groups receive Big Tech financing so that lobbyists may act independently on their behalf.

Schweppe told Axios that meeting with an organization that receives Google funds is essentially the same as meeting with a Google lobbyist. He explained, “When you accept funding from an entity, you have some loyalty to that company, especially when they’re paying your salary.” “Members aren’t always aware of the extent of this influence.”

However, Big Tech does not simply donate to lobbying organizations.

Republican Representatives Jim Jordan and Cathy McMorris Rodgers each received $10,000 from, according to Federal Election Commission records.