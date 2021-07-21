Republican voters are concerned about their children’s future under Joe Biden, according to a poll.

According to a new Pew Research Center poll, Americans of all political stripes are pessimistic about the country’s future, with Republican supporters experiencing a confidence crisis since the COVID-19 problem began and President Joe Biden assumed office.

Between February 1 and May 26, 2021, Pew questioned 18,850 adults in 17 “advanced economies,” of which 2,596 were Americans, weighted to be representative of the national population.

Sixty-eight percent of all Americans polled believe their children will be worse off than their parents, a figure that is higher than the global norm of 64 percent.

The sentiment is bipartisan, however there has been a noticeable movement among both conservative and moderate Republicans in the last year, culminating in the ouster of former President Donald Trump.

Since Biden’s election, Democrats have become more optimistic about their children’s futures, albeit the majority remain apprehensive. Between June and July of last year, 76 percent of liberal Democrats predicted their children would be worse off than they would be, with that number dropping to 70% by 2021.

More conservative and moderate Democrats became more optimistic as well, with the percentage of parents who believe their children will be worse off falling from 66 percent to 58 percent during the same time period.

On the Republican side, there was a significant shift toward pessimism. In 2020, 52% of moderate Republican voters felt their children would be worse off, and that number has risen to 70% this year.

It was even more pronounced among Republicans on the right. In the summer of 2020, 36% of these respondents predicted that their children will be in poorer shape. Within a year, however, this number had risen to 76 percent, a 40 percent increase.

Biden inherited the COVID-19 financial catastrophe, which was added to the already-existing economic strains caused by Trump’s presidency.

Despite his vows to remove the national debt totally, the former president’s tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and corporations caused the national debt to mushroom, while his trade wars with China and the European Union crippled American businesses.

Biden’s strategy to “Build Back Better” will have to overcome the pandemic’s disruption, which resulted in the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s, as well as one of the largest wealth transfers in history as the rich prospered. This is a condensed version of the information.