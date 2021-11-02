Republican Party Didn’t ‘Read the Tea Leaves’ Ahead of Trump’s 2020 Loss, According to Georgia Secretary of State.

When it comes to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has faith in the state’s capacity to hold a fair election, and he says the only people to blame are Republicans—and the former president.

Trump lost Georgia by less than a point in November, which surprised observers given the crowds at his rallies and his 2016 victory margin. While Trump sees his defeat in Georgia as an impossibility, Raffensperger blames it on Republicans’ failure to see that the state was shifting to the right.

“In 2018, Stacey Abrams was defeated by only 55,000 votes. In a runoff, I came out on top. The tea leaves were not read by the people “The Washington Newsday quoted Raffensperger as saying.

Raffensperger compared Georgia’s competitiveness to that of North Carolina, a battleground state that Republican presidents have won in the past, but not by a large margin. North Carolina also has a Democratic governor, and while both of the state’s senators are Republicans, neither won by a landslide. The same may be said for Georgia, according to Raffensperger.

After witnessing Abrams almost win her gubernatorial election, Raffensperger forced into a runoff, and Democrats flip a House seat, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp says Republicans should have expected a tough fight in 2020. He claimed that Democrats had a better ground strategy than Republicans in the run-up to the election, and that they took advantage of mail-in voting, which Trump decried, potentially costing him the election.

In his book, Integrity Counts, Raffensperger stated, “Traditionally, no-excuse absentee ballots had been a Republican strength in Georgia, not a weakness, and they could have remained so in 2020.” “Republicans are known for listening to their leaders, and their leader advised them against voting absentee.” Raffensberger considers this a “risky tactic” in his book, citing the fact that Georgia Republicans expected Trump to win. With 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day at the time, Raffensperger said it’s probable that those who wanted to vote in person were unable to do so because they had contracted COVID-19 or were exposed and had to quarantine.

Trump made Raffensperger a personal target when Georgia became a primary target of his post-election campaign. Much of Trump's dissatisfaction with the election was centered on his lead on Tuesday night.