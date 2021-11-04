Republican officials are already voicing their displeasure with Biden’s new vaccination requirements.

Republicans are already voicing their resistance to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 immunization requirements across the country.

On Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released new guidelines that would affect around 100 million workers.

“Mandates should be avoided at all costs. The vaccination is widely available, and many people have received it “Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina told reporters hours after the OSHA rules were announced. “People have their reasons for taking the vaccine and their reasons for not taking it. There has never been a time in our history when the federal government imposed such a requirement.” McMaster also stated that he intends to issue an executive order prohibiting his Cabinet members from enforcing any vaccine mandate. He’ll also force state agencies to notify him if the federal government inquires about employees’ immunization status.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been a vocal opponent of coronavirus-related regulations, has promised to challenge the OSHA standards “immediately.”

“They’re exploiting emergency powers to do things that they couldn’t get through Congress or do in a legitimate fashion,” DeSantis added. “I believe this rule will be repealed.” Governor Eric Holmes of Indiana has authorized his state’s Department of Labor to collaborate with Attorney General Todd Rokita on a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

In a statement, Holcomb said, “This is an overreach of the government’s duty in serving and protecting Hoosiers.” “While I believe that the vaccine is the most effective strategy for preventing COVID-19, this federal government approach is unusual and will have detrimental, unforeseen implications throughout the supply chain and workforce.” Attorney General Eric Schmitt of Missouri has stated that his state will look at legal avenues to resist the mandate.

President Joe Biden announced intentions to mandate immunizations in September, and since then, hundreds of Republican attorneys general have threatened to sue to block the mandate.

Companies with 100 or more employees have until January 4 to verify that all of their personnel are completely immunized against the coronavirus. Those who do not get a shot must be tested weekly and wear masks, but businesses will be responsible for enforcing the law. To ensure compliance, the Department of Labor will conduct an investigation.

Failure to meet the conditions could result in a fine. This is a condensed version of the information.