Republican Gov. Hutchinson says Republicans should look to the future and move on from Trump’s defeat.

Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson advised fellow Republicans to “embrace” the future rather than fixate on former President Donald Trump’s assertions about the 2020 election.

Focusing on Trump’s 2020 election claims, Hutchinson had warned, would be a “recipe for disaster” in future elections. He addressed that fear in a Sunday interview with CNN, saying the GOP should concentrate on the future. As an example, Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe cited Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

“Glenn Youngkin is doing an excellent job in Virginia. He has a good chance of winning the race this year “Hutchinson elaborated. During his campaign, Youngkin has appeared to distance himself from Trump, despite the fact that the former president has endorsed him.

“That is an example of what we need to accomplish in terms of looking forward and offering answers for America in comparison to the past and 2020. Let’s get this party started, shall we? “Hutchinson elaborated.

According to Virginia polling, Democratic contender (and former Governor) Terry McAuliffe is barely a hair ahead of his Republican opponent. According to FiveThirtyEight’s average of national surveys, Youngkin, a businessman, is supported by 45.9% of Virginia voters compared to 48.3% who support the Democratic candidate.

Youngkin has “balanced” and “managed” his race in Virginia, according to Hutchinson. The Republican candidate has tried to distance himself from Trump while not alienating Trump’s ardent supporters. Youngkin is “talking about the future,” according to Hutchinson. “You know, he has relied—his race hasn’t relied on Donald Trump, and it shouldn’t,” added the Republican governor.

Trump, his supporters, and many Republican lawmakers continue to argue that President Joe Biden’s re-election in 2020 was “rigged” or “stolen.” Neither he nor his allies have presented evidence to back up the outrageous claim.

In state and federal courts, dozens of election challenge lawsuits brought by Trump and his supporters have been dismissed. The cases have been dismissed by judges selected by Trump and other Republicans. Biden’s victory has also been reinforced by recounts and audits in places around the country.

Hutchinson warned that the pro-Trump movement’s concentration on 2020 is a danger during an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press last week.

Hutchinson says, “Litigating 2020 is a prescription for disaster in 2022.” This is a condensed version of the information.