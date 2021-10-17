Republican Adam Kinzinger warns that a subpoena for Trump by the 1/6 Committee will turn into a “circus.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, stated that if necessary, the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will issue a subpoena for former President Donald Trump, but warned that it would turn into a “circus.”

Kinzinger, a vocal Trump opponent, is one of only two Republicans on the committee, along with Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Former Trump aide Steve Bannon is facing a criminal referral after refusing to appear before House investigators this week. Trump has discouraged his loyalists from complying with the committee’s inquiry.

Members of the committee have stated repeatedly that they are willing to issue subpoenas to a wide spectrum of people in order to obtain information concerning the January 6 incident. They haven’t stated Trump will be subpoenaed, but the potential has been raised. During a CNN interview on Sunday, Kinzinger reinforced this notion.

“To be honest, if we subpoena the former president all of a sudden, we know it’s going to turn into a circus,” the Republican congressman added. “As a result, that’s not something we want to undertake right away.” “However, if he has pieces of information that we require, we will surely seek them out,” Kinzinger stated. The goal of the committee, according to the Republican legislator, was to establish an accurate historical record of what happened on the day of the attack and in the days preceding up to it.

Kinzinger, Cheney, and eight other Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for inciting his followers to storm the Capitol on January 6. Despite the Senate’s failure to convict Trump, seven Republicans and all 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted “guilty,” making it the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history.

A successful conviction against a president, however, requires a two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, according to the Constitution. Other Republican senators chastised or condemned Trump’s behavior, blaming him for the attack. They did not, however, vote to impeach or convict.

Hundreds of Trump followers were enthralled by his unfounded allegation that President Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential election owing to rampant fraud. This astounding accusation has not been proven. This is a condensed version of the information.