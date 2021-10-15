Republican Adam Kinzinger claims that ‘Satan’ is behind the creation of pro-Trump fundraising messages.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, reportedly claimed that Satan penned a pro-Trump fundraising message that was distributed to conservative donors.

Following the November 2020 general election, Kinzinger has become one of former President Donald Trump’s most outspoken detractors. He has consistently fought back against the previous president’s bogus accusation that President Joe Biden’s election was “rigged” or “stolen.”

Kinzinger retweeted a screenshot from the National Republican Congressional Committee’s recent pro-Trump fundraising mail delivered to contributors on Thursday (NRCC). The mail made fun of potential donors who had yet to donate, implying that they had deserted the former president.

“You’re a scumbag. You turned your back on Trump “According to the fundraising letter, The contributor then had a “last chance to prove [their]loyalty,” according to the letter. They’d be “labeled a deserter” if they didn’t. It gave contributors only 17 minutes to respond before the threat was allegedly implemented.

Yes, Satan (indirectly). https://t.co/x4CnfzsqQ6 @AdamKinzinger — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) 14th of October, 2021 The initial screenshot was tweeted by Charlie Sykes, the founder and editor-at-large of the conservative website The Bulwark, who wrote: “Who is the author of this nonsense? Is it effective?” Kinzinger then replied to Skyes’ questions through retweet. The Republican lawmaker wrote, “Satan (indirectly) and yes.”

Kinzinger, along with nine other Republican House members, voted to impeach Trump on January 6 for inciting his supporters to destroy the US Capitol. Kinzinger and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney have become two of Trump’s most vocal conservative detractors since then.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, named Cheney and Kinzinger to the House select committee examining the events of January 6. As a result, the two Republican members of Congress have received a lot of flak from their Republican colleagues.

Kinzinger and Cheney have been nicknamed “Pelosi Republicans” by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican. Meanwhile, the House Freedom Caucus has pushed McCarthy to find a method to force the two Republicans out of the Republican Conference. They’ve accused Kinzinger and Cheney of working for the Democrats as “spies.”

Because of the, Kinzinger and Cheney have claimed that Trump should no longer be considered the Republican Party's leader.