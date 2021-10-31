Republican Adam Kinzinger Calls Tucker Carlson’s Abuse of Viewers’ Trust “Pure Evil.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, attacked Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the Murdoch family, which owns the right-wing cable network, for “cashing in” at the expense of American democracy.

Carlson, who is no stranger to causing controversy, posted a teaser for an upcoming special called Patriot Purge last week, which claims to expose the “real story behind” the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

When Carlson published the clip, Kinzinger, a fervent anti-Trump Republican, and a number of others attacked him for promoting the conspiracy notion that the insurgency was a “false flag” operation. Kinzinger took another shot at Carlson and Fox News in an early Saturday morning Twitter tweet.

“The Murdoch family and @foxnews are profiting from America’s democracy.” @TuckerCarlson talks a tough game, but we all know he wouldn’t be able to play it in the real world. For profit, he is abusing his audience’s confidence. “Pure EVIL,” the Republican representative wrote on Twitter.

The chairman of Fox Corporation is Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-American billionaire.

Kinzinger shared a video of CNN's Jim Acosta slamming Carlson's upcoming program, which will debut on Fox Nation on Monday. "We've already seen what [Carlson's] kind of hate-filled discourse can do to America," Acosta said in the video, citing many incidences of white nationalist violence in recent years.

Kinzinger took aim at Fox News and Carlson in an earlier Thursday Twitter post after the host posted the teaser on Wednesday evening.

“Anyone who works for @FoxNews ought to speak up.” This is revolting. In that message, the Republican added, “It appears @foxnews isn’t even pretending anymore.”

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who is also an outspoken Trump critic, also criticized Carlson and Fox News.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who is also an outspoken Trump critic, also criticized Carlson and Fox News.

"It appears that @FoxNews is providing a platform for @TuckerCarlson to spew the same type of misinformation that sparked violence on January 6." As @FoxNews is aware,