Reprimanded by Superintendent for Refusing to Return to In-Person Classes in 2020

According to the Associated Press, the superintendent of an Iowa school district received a letter of reprimand for refusing to comply with Governor Kim Reynolds’ 2020 directive that schools offer in-person education.

Superintendent Thomas Ahart of Des Moines, who disobeyed the order due to a spike in coronavirus infections at the time, said he was “pleased” the matter was resolved.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners approved a judge’s June ruling that Ahart broke the law by refusing to provide in-person learning. A state request for 15 hours of ethics training was denied by the judge, but the letter of reprimand was allowed, and it will be added to Ahart’s permanent licensure file.

“My focus has been and continues to be on the important work that needs to be done for our Des Moines students,” Ahart told the Associated Press. “From making up for last year’s learning disruptions to preparing for a new school year as the cloud of COVID rises once more, to simply completing our objective to help our more than 32,000 kids grow and succeed,” says the spokesperson.

The complaints stem from Reynolds’ order at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year that schools provide students with in-person learning at least half of the time, arguing that the risks of being infected with the coronavirus were outweighed by the need to give parents and students the option of going to school.

Throughout the outbreak, the Republican governor has fought to loosen or eliminate restrictions, claiming that she needed to strike a balance between public health measures and efforts to revitalize the state’s economy and protect personal liberties.

More than 6,100 Iowans have died as a result of the illness.

The Des Moines school district disobeyed the injunction for the first two weeks of the school year until it offered pupils the option of hybrid or all-virtual instruction. Board members were concerned that the district’s outdated schools didn’t have adequate space or air-filtering capabilities to ensure that students and instructors could learn safely in the classroom.

As a result of the delay, complaints were lodged with the governor’s education board. The board determined that Ahart had broken the law and offered him the choice of surrendering his license or accepting a lower penalty.

Ahart filed an appeal.