Report on How ‘Extreme’ States Are Preventing the Abolition of the Death Penalty.

According to a new analysis, death sentences and executions fell to near historic lows in 2021, but “extreme conduct” by some states is delaying the abolition of capital punishment in the United States.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center’s (DPIC) year-end report, the death penalty in 2021 was “defined by two competing forces: the continuing long-term erosion of capital punishment across most of the country, and extreme conduct by a dwindling number of outlier jurisdictions to continue to pursue death sentences and executions.”

Few jurisdictions carried out or even planned executions in 2021, according to the research, but those that did “took extreme measures that revealed a lack of concern for due process and a flippant attitude toward execution preparation.”

According to the study, Oklahoma scheduled seven executions despite a pending trial on the validity of the state’s lethal injection process, and South Carolina attempted to schedule executions without securing execution drugs or developing a firing squad plan.

The report cited Virginia’s decision in March to become the first Southern state to abolish the death sentence as evidence of the death penalty’s continued fall in the United States. According to the research, 22 other governments have abolished the death penalty, three have explicit moratoriums on its usage, and ten more have not carried out an execution in at least a decade.

According to the DPIC report, 18 persons have been sentenced to death in 2021 as of Monday, matching the amount from 2020 for the fewest since the modern era of the capital penalty began in 1972.

According to the study, the 11 executions carried out in 2021 were the fewest since 1988, down from the 17 carried out the previous year.

This year was also the seventh year in row where there were fewer than 50 new death sentences and 30 executions, the report said.

The first three executions of the year were carried out by Donald Trump’s administration, and they were the final inmates executed as part of a “aberrant” federal execution spree that began in July 2020.

According to the report, “the three convicts executed in January—Lisa Montgomery, Corey Johnson, and Dustin Higgs—each cited case-specific reasons why their executions would be wrong.”

The government of President Joe Biden halted federal executions, despite the. This is a brief summary.