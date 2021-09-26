Report: A TV anchor has been suspended following a disagreement over Gabby Petito’s coverage.

After a disagreement over coverage of the Gabby Petito case, television anchor Frank Somerville was reportedly yanked off the air.

After a disagreement with the Fox-owned station’s news director Amber Eikel, Somerville was “suspended indefinitely” by management, according to The Mercury News.

The argument arose, according to the newspaper, after Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming last weekend. KTVU was preparing to air a report on the newest developments in the case, but Somerville wanted to add a brief tagline at the end questioning the case’s “excessive” level of media coverage.

Somerville, who is the adoptive father of a Black adolescent girl, wanted to draw attention to the fact that the media frequently over-reports catastrophes involving white women while giving significantly less attention to similar incidents involving women of color and Indigenous people.

According to The Mercury News, Somerville was told the tagline he wanted to add was improper, and he was suspended indefinitely the next day.

Some people took to Twitter to express their displeasure with KTVU’s decision and to demand that Somerville be reinstated.

“Frank Somerville was merely expressing the truth, and @KTVU suspended him for it,” Dave Lu wrote. Women of color go missing on a regular basis, and they rarely receive media attention or exposure. He deserves a lot of credit for pointing it out.”

“Do the right thing @KTVU and support journalists who confront, educate, and expose the difficult realities for us,” Eric Toda said. Frank Somerville said the obvious: all of Gabby Petito’s coverage never goes to persons of color. He should be reinstated.”

