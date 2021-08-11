Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin will not seek re-election in the district Trump won in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin Representative Ron Kind announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in a southwestern district that former President Donald Trump won in 2020.

The Democrat has served Wisconsin for 24 years and is one of only seven House Democrats sitting in Trump-won districts. Kind’s resignation makes it more difficult for Democrats to keep their House majority in the midterm elections next year.

He told a news conference in his hometown of La Crosse, Wisconsin, that he had ran out of gas. Kind, a centrist Democrat, believes that cooperation and finding common ground are a “dying breed” of politicians. He stated that the purpose should not be to eliminate individuals on the other side, and that politics should not be viewed as a “continuous battle sport.”

Kind, the longest-serving Democrat in Wisconsin’s delegation, was re-elected by less than three points in 2020. By nearly 5 points, Trump won the large western Wisconsin district that borders Minnesota. As he faced a rematch with Derrick Van Orden in 2022, Kind was a prime target for Republicans.

Kind was elected for the first time in 1996. His decision not to seek a 14th term occurred just one day before the United States Census Bureau was set to reveal demographic statistics that would decide the boundaries of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. Wisconsin will not gain or lose a congressional seat, but the boundaries of the state’s eight congressional districts may shift drastically.

Kind’s district has shifted to the right in recent years. In 2012, former President Barack Obama won it by 11 points, but in 2016 and 2020, Trump won it by more than 4 points. Kind ran unopposed in 2016 and won nearly 60% of the vote in 2018, but in 2020, he narrowly defeated Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, by 2.7 points.

Kind, 58, has stated that confronting Van Orden a second time in 2022 would be more challenging.

According to Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, “Kind’s retirement is the clearest evidence yet that Democrats’ House majority is toast.”

