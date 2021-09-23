Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican, says she agrees with Black Lives Matter on vaccine mandates.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has stated that he agrees with New York Black Lives Matter demonstrators who oppose the implementation of vaccine mandates in public places.

During a Tuesday interview with the right-wing television network Newsmax, Cawthorn said of the BLM activists, “I can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with them.”

After five Black Texan visitors battled with the restaurant’s Asian hostess last Thursday, the BLM of Greater New York decided to protest at Carmine’s, an Italian restaurant on New York City’s Upper West Side.

According to a spokesman for Carmine’s, the attack began when the hostess questioned the travelers’ COVID vaccination documentation.

The visitors, on the other hand, claimed that the hostess was impolite and used a racial slur against them. According to WLNY-TV, Carmine’s has refuted the allegations, calling them “a highly cynical tactic to try to legitimize wanton violence.”

The New York Times reported that Hawk Newsome, the co-founder and chairman of BLM Greater New York, said his organization would protest Carmine’s treatment of Black clientele.

Newsome stated, “Restaurants are utilizing vaccine laws to reinforce their discriminatory ideas and exclude Black consumers.”

Cawthorn agreed with Newsome’s description of the restaurant’s vaccine mandate in his Tuesday Newsmax interview.

“This is weaponized mandates,” Cawthorn told the publication, “when no American, regardless of skin color, should be handing up their personal liberty so easily.” “Right now, you’re seeing medical apartheid, which is producing modern-day segregation,” says the author.

“Every single minority activist should be up in arms right now, saying, ‘You are harming the people who need support the most with this actual mandate,’” Cawthorn continued. “It should be repealed, and we should never be a country that imposes demands on its citizens.”

On August 17, all people 12 and older accessing indoor commercial venues in New York City were required to show proof of immunization.

Vaccine mandates have been a source of contention for Cawthorn in the past. He described potential vaccine regulations for domestic air travel as a sort of “medical apartheid” last week.

He came out against Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s intentions to go door-to-door and administer vaccinations to the unvaccinated in the United States in early July. According to Cawthorn, the attempt could result in the confiscation of Americans’ firearms and Bibles.

Cawthorn has a more divided reaction to Black Lives Matter, but it is largely hostile.

