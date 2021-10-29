Rep. Katie Porter takes on Big Oil with rice bags and M&Ms.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on the climate issue and the fossil fuel industry’s role on Thursday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) utilized M&M jars and bags of rice to attack Big Oil.

Porter began questioning Shell CEO Gretchen Watkins about the company’s expenditure on fossil fuels versus green energy when it was her turn to speak on Zoom.

Meeting energy demand while addressing climate change, according to Shell’s CEO, is “one of the defining problems of our time.” However, @Shell is not willing to put its money where its mouth is. With a simple visual, I demonstrated this hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/QvJHQiVxVm Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) on the 28th of October, 2021 Shell’s advertising creates the idea that it is becoming more ecologically friendly, but its financial reports show a long-term commitment to fossil fuels, according to Porter.

To demonstrate her point, the congresswoman pulled out a jar of M&Ms.

“Shell’s annual report for 2020 forecasted spending of $19 to $22 billion in the near term. With this jar of M&Ms, I’m representing that. Each M&M is worth around $50 million “Porter remarked.

Porter then brought up the topic of Shell’s continued funding of carbon-related programs, pouring most of the M&Ms out of the jar. She then brought up the nearly empty jar to show how much Shell invests in renewable energy.

“This does not appear to me to be an adequate response to one of our time’s defining concerns.”

Porter sounded like she was speaking from her garage. She then questioned Mike Sommers, the American Petroleum Institute’s chief executive, about the industry’s push to gain more public property for fossil fuel production.

“Mr. Sommers, there are 7,700 permits that have yet to be used. How many acres of public property have fossil fuel companies already leased but have yet to be used? You can use it whenever you want “Sommers was questioned by Porter.

Instead, Sommers began talking about Porter’s “misunderstanding” until she cut him off. “Taking back control of my time. 13.9 million acres is the answer “she stated “To put it in perspective, if each grain of rice were one acre, that would equal 479 pounds of rice.” Porter lifted the trunk of the car to display a 479-pound pile of rice sacks as she made her remarks.