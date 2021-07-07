Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s kidney cancer has returned after a 14-week remission, he says.

After 14 weeks in remission, Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn announced on Wednesday that his kidney cancer has returned.

On Twitter, the Republican Congressman issued a message regarding the health update. He expressed his amazement at learning the cancer had returned in the letter. “However, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease every day,” he continued. Even the most successful recoveries are fraught with unforeseen difficulties, as I am currently experiencing.”

Hagedorn was diagnosed with cancer 29 months ago yet continued to work full-time while getting treatment. In the aftermath of his latest revelation, he promised to maintain things pretty much the same.

He wrote, “Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and represent the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the utmost passion and enthusiasm.”

He went on to say that modern medicine and treatments available to tackle the condition had “really encouraged” him and his doctors.

Hagedorn closed his remarks by urging regular checkups and cancer tests, emphasizing the importance of early detection. “Please schedule an appointment today,” he said to anybody who had skipped their annual medical examinations. It has the potential to save your life.”

Hagedorn, 58, was first elected to Congress in 2018 and then re-elected in 2020.