Rep. Jamaal Bowman slams Vice President Joe Biden’s nomination of Rahm Emanuel to be Ambassador to Japan.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was nominated as ambassador to Japan by the Biden administration, according to progressive Democratic New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

Bowman described the news as “the last thing we wanted to see at the close of this awful week” in a tweet.

This was the absolute last thing we wanted to see at the end of such a horrible week.

This award should not be given to political leaders who use their power to harm Black people.

Laquan McDonald is still remembered.

https://t.co/e03VV9Vt7h

20 August 2021 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY)

“Elected politicians who use their power to harm Black people should not be honored in this way. Bowman added, “We still remember Laquan McDonald, the victim of a 2014 police shooting.”

This website previously reported that during Emanuel’s administration, Chicago city lawyers battled to keep police dashboard camera video of McDonald, a Black kid, being shot 16 times in the rear by an officer despite the fact that McDonald posed no evident risk.

Other progressive Democratic lawmakers expressed their displeasure with the nomination on Twitter. Emanuel must “be prohibited from ever having an appointed job in any administration,” according to Missouri Rep. Cori Bush.

Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York termed the nomination a “travesty” and urged “senators of good conscience” to vote nay.

Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, said the Senate “must reject his appointment immediately.”

Moderate Democrats, on the other hand, expressed their support for Emanuel. Former President Bill Clinton described him as a wise decision-maker and capable leader. James Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, has also expressed his support for the nomination.

“I worked closely with him both in Congress and as President Obama’s Chief of Staff. Clyburn wrote, “He possesses the experience essential to accomplish our country’s strategic objectives.”

Progressives had already lobbied the then-incoming Biden administration to reject Emanuel’s nomination for a Cabinet position.

Following reports that Emanuel was being considered for Transportation Secretary, a position subsequently filled by Pete Buttigieg, Bowman declared in a November 23 tweet that Emanuel should “not be considered for any” Cabinet job.

In the Biden administration, Rahm Emanuel should not be considered for any position. https://t.co/OO1t2n1EI9

November 23, 2020 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also spoke out against Emanuel because of his potential. This is a condensed version of the information.