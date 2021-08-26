Rep. Ilhan Omar is pleading with Vice President Joe Biden to pardon Air Force drone leaker Daniel Hale.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sent President Joe Biden a letter requesting that he pardon Daniel Hale, a former Air Force intelligence analyst who disclosed confidential records about US drone operations to The Intercept in 2015.

The material leaked by Hale indicated that drone attacks carried out by the US during the Obama administration killed much more civilians than previously thought.

Following the leak, the Justice Department of the Obama administration launched an inquiry. Hale did not face official accusations until the final years of Trump’s presidency, when he was charged with leaking classified information and stealing government property in 2019. He pled guilty to storing and transferring national defense material in March of this year and was sentenced to 45 months in jail.

“The material has shined a vital light on the legal and moral flaws of the drone program and informed the public discourse on an issue that has for far too long stayed in the shadows,” Omar wrote in her letter, despite the fact that it was politically humiliating to some. “While the legal matter of Mr. Hale’s culpability has been resolved, the moral question remains unanswered. I am convinced that a full pardon, or at the very least a remission of his sentence, is in his best interests.”

According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Obama performed more drone strikes in his first year than he did during the entire Bush presidency. Between 2004 and 2020, the civilian death toll from attacks in Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, and Afghanistan was estimated to be between 910 and 2,200, according to the organization, with Hale contributing to the practice’s increased frequency under Obama.

Witnessing the missiles rain down on suspects increased his existing sentiments of pain and depression, Hale wrote in a handwritten note outlining his motivation for the leak. “How could it be considered honorable for me to consistently have lied in wait for the next opportunity to kill unsuspecting persons?” he asked, questioning his conduct in facilitating these strikes. He came to the conclusion that he owed it to “God and my own conscience” to “end the cycle of violence.”

Omar emphasized Hale’s moral reasoning for the leak, citing his acceptance of “full responsibility” for his acts as justifications. This is a condensed version of the information.