Rep. Gonzalez, R-Texas, Issues a Warning to Trump: The United States ‘Cannot Survive Torching the Constitution.’

In a CNN interview on Friday, Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a retiring Ohio Republican, warned against what he and many others see as the threat posed by former President Donald Trump.

Gonzalez said in September that he will not seek reelection after voting with ten other House Republicans to impeach Trump in January. In his state’s GOP primary, the Republican congressman would have faced a pro-Trump candidate and appeared to have a slim chance of winning.

The congressman told the news site that the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump fans was a step too far for him. He cautioned that the country’s future is in jeopardy.

“On January 6th, there was a line that could not be crossed. The president of the United States attempted an unconstitutional overthrow of an American election and illegitimately reinstall himself in office on January 6th. That is the domain of a fallen nation. That’s the territory of a third-world country. To avoid this fate, my family and I left Cuba. “I’m not going to let it happen here,” Gonzalez stated.

His ancestors emigrated from Cuba, which he described as “a country that has collapsed,” according to the Ohio representative.

“We come from a failing nation, and we’ve seen what happens when the rule of law is undermined, when a strongman takes power, and democratic standards vanish,” Gonzalez explained.

Much of President Joe Biden’s agenda, according to the Republican congressman, he strongly dislikes. However, he believes Trump’s impact on the United States will be considerably worse.

“A cycle of terrible policy will not destroy the country.” The country will perish if the Constitution is set on fire. “That is the one thing the country will not be able to sustain,” Gonzalez added.

Gonzalez lambasted the GOP’s “toxic dynamics” when he announced his decision not to run for reelection in September.

“While my desire to construct a more complete family life is at the heart of my choice,” he said at the time, “it is also true that the current state of our politics, particularly many of the destructive relationships inside our own party, is a key role in my selections.”

After that September pronouncement, Trump made a statement criticizing Gonzalez.

