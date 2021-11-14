Rep. Gonzalez, a Republican, believes Trump should not be re-elected and that he may try to steal the 2024 election.

Due to his activities during the January 6 Capitol riot, Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez said on Sunday that Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for office again, and warned that the former president could try to steal the 2024 election.

Following the incident, Gonzalez, a former NFL player who represents a district near Cleveland, voted with nine other House Republicans to impeach Trump. He regularly criticizes the Republican Party’s endorsement of Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential election will be rigged.

Gonzalez chastised Trump on both ethical and political grounds on CNN on Sunday. He stated that he did not have faith in the government.