Rep. Conor Lamb Running for Senate, Blasts GOP for ‘Lying About Elections’ in Launch Video

Representative Conor Lamb announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat on Friday, criticizing Republican politicians in his campaign kickoff video for “lying about elections”

“Every day, I speak with Pennsylvanians who have come to believe that our democracy is in peril. And they are correct “According to what he stated in the video. “The opposing camp dismisses reality and idolizes Trump. They are making voting more difficult and fabricating information about our elections.”

Democrats, he argues, must build on their majority and “tell the truth about what’s really going on in people’s lives.” He will also campaign on a variety of other topics, including determining working-class pay, retirement security, and health care.

Lamb is seeking the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor, gained political stardom three years ago when he defeated a Donald Trump-aligned Republican in a special election that foretold the Democrats’ 2018 House win.

Senate races on both sides are wide open and are projected to be among the most expensive in the 2022 United States midterm elections. Toomey is stepping down after serving two terms.

Lamb announced his candidacy in a YouTube video posted Friday, declaring: “I believe this is the most important Senate seat in the country.”

He planned to kick out his campaign Friday afternoon at a Pittsburgh union hall before embarking on a statewide tour.

Lamb will confront a crowded field of Democratic candidates. They include John Fetterman, the state’s deputy governor; Malcolm Kenyatta, a Black state representative from Philadelphia who is out gay; and Val Arkoosh, an anesthesiologist who chairs the Montgomery County board of commissioners.

Lamb reported a campaign account balance of $1.8 million as of June 30, trailing Fetterman but ahead of everyone else in the contest.

John McGuigan, a software businessman; Dr. Kevin Baumlin, the chief of emergency medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital; and Eric Orts, a climate change activist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, are also running on the Democratic side. Meanwhile, Sharif Street, the son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, has indicated that he is considering a run.