Rep. Carolyn Maloney claims that if Postmaster General Louis DeJoy worked anywhere else, he would be fired.

After nearly a year as Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy was met with a barrage of criticism and calls to quit from members of both parties of Congress. Democrats, in particular, are concerned that he damaged the post office on purpose.

“Postmaster General DeJoy would not be in his job if he worked for any other company,” said Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York.

“Get accustomed to me,” DeJoy told Congress earlier this year.

As the Justice Department investigates DeJoy for political fundraising at the North Carolina-based corporation he led previous to becoming Postmaster General, the backlash has grown.

Mark Corallo, DeJoy’s spokesman, stated that DeJoy “never intentionally violated” campaign financing regulations.

DeJoy was born in Brooklyn and, despite living in Greensboro, North Carolina for many years, retains his Brooklyn accent. He grew up in New York and in the 1980s took over his father’s modest, failing trucking firm, transforming it into New Breed Logistics, which he sold in 2014. His company provided statewide logistical services, which critics point out competed with the post office at times.

Shortly after Trump called the post office “a joke,” DeJoy was named postmaster general. DeJoy implemented cost-cutting measures that he said would help the agency become more fiscally stable, despite the fact that it had lost $9.2 billion in the fiscal year 2020. Employee overtime was reduced, and mail-sorting machines were removed from postal facilities across the country.

In a video address to employees this summer, DeJoy said, “I am direct and decisive.” “And I’m not afraid to say what I’m thinking.”

Following the adjustments, mail delivery slowed to the point where Democrats were concerned about an election disaster. Last year’s presidential election saw a surge in voting-by-mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, and extensive delays raised concerns that millions of ballots would not reach on time.

In September, a federal judge stated that the Postal Service’s actions are consistent with the Trump administration’s intentions “to disrupt and dispute the legitimacy” of elections, rather than being the product of genuine economic concerns.

While there were occasional complaints about postal delays affecting certain balloting and counting, concerns about significant election disruptions as a result of DeJoy’s bigger amendments were mainly misplaced. According to the Postal Service, at least 135 million ballots were delivered to or from voters, with 99.89 percent of those addressed after September 4 arriving before Election Day. This is a condensed version of the information.