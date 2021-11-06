Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s use of the term “infrastructure communism.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, for labeling the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill a “Communist takeover.”

Late Friday, thirteen House Republicans joined nearly all House Democrats in voting to adopt a key bipartisan piece of legislation. In August, 19 Republican senators joined all of the Democratic Caucus senators in voting in favor of infrastructure legislation.

Despite the fact that considerable investment in the nation’s roads, bridges, public transportation, and water infrastructure is desperately required, Greene sees the bipartisan package as communist, according to engineers.

Greene tweeted early Saturday am, “These are the 13 ‘Republicans’ that gave over their voting cards to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi to pass [President] Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure.” She then named the 13 Republican House members who voted in favor of the bipartisan bill.

Kinzinger, one of the 13 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, was quick to criticize Greene’s judgment.

Kinzinger, one of the 13 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, was quick to criticize Greene's judgment.

"It's a new one: infrastructure=communism. Eisenhower's interstate system should be demolished, or the communists will be able to drive with ease!" The Republican lawmaker shared a screenshot of Greene's message on Twitter.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican who served from 1953 to 1961, is credited with establishing the nation’s modern highway system, which has provided the US economy with incalculable economic benefits. During Eisenhower’s presidency, Congress approved funding for the highway system on a bipartisan basis. According to Bloomberg, the infrastructure spending cost nearly $1 trillion in today’s money.

In a follow-up post, Kinzinger added, “I’m assuming that the ‘Republicans’ being in quotes suggests that if you don’t believe in Jewish space lasers and believe in roads, you aren’t a genuine Republican.”

Greene shared a conspiracy theory on Facebook in November 2018, before taking office, that wealthy Jews funded lasers from space were to blame for California wildfires.

