Rental car demand has increased by 500 percent since January, according to the CEO of a travel company.

According to the Associated Press, with the commencement of Memorial Day weekend, Americans are traveling in greater numbers than they have been since March 2020, resulting in increased demand for transportation.

“While on vacation, my mother-in-law called and asked, ‘Hey, can you get me a rental car?’ Jordan Staab, president of SmarterTravel Media, said, “I said no.” “Getting a rental car is difficult right now, so plan ahead as much as possible.”

Rental car firms have reduced their inventory in the last year to compensate for the revenue loss because to pandemic limits in 2020. Rental car demand, and hence price, has risen dramatically in recent months.

As Americans intend to travel this weekend in near-record-breaking numbers since the COVID epidemic, rates for flights, gasoline, and hotels have risen as a result of the increased desire to travel.

On Thursday, more than 1.8 million people passed through U.S. airports, with the figure projected to rise to 2 million over the long holiday weekend.

Travelers should expect long waits at airports, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who begged with Americans to be patient on Friday.

An increase in those vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as a stronger economy, seemed to be driving more travel. Consumer spending climbed in April, though not as much as in March, according to the US Commerce Department, providing fresh evidence that consumers are driving the rebound from last year’s pandemic recession.

With improving case, hospitalization, and death counts, some jurisdictions are removing their last pandemic restrictions as Memorial Day approaches. Massachusetts’ mask law will be repealed on Saturday, and Virginia will relax all distance and capacity limitations on Friday.

President Joe Biden is traveling to Virginia to celebrate the unofficial start of summer and its accomplishments in battling the virus at a time when the state of more than 8 million people is averaging only 360 cases a day.

