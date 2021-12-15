‘Remember That Concern You Had,’ Geraldo Rivera said of Sean Hannity’s text from January 6th.

On Tuesday, Geraldo Rivera launched an on-air attack on Sean Hannity when it was revealed that he and other Fox News personalities messaged Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows during the January 6 insurgency, encouraging him to cease the violence.

Rivera appeared on Hannity’s show after the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol incident reported that while the mob was storming the building, Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade all contacted Meadows, expressing their fears about the violence and how it would harm Trump.

“Will he be able to make a statement?” On January 6, Hannity texted Meadows, “Ask folks to leave the Capitol,” according to Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the disturbance.

Trump “has to urge folks in the Capitol to go home,” Ingraham texted Meadows. This is causing us all pain. He’s sabotaging his own legacy.” “Please get him on TV,” Kilmeade texted Meadows. “I’m going to destroy everything you’ve accomplished.” During his show, Hannity chastised the media for focusing on the Capitol riot rather than the hundreds of Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the country in the summer of 2020.

Rivera responded by saying that while the chaos of the Black Lives Matter marches was “concerning,” the president “unleashed, incited, and inspired” the January 6 attack.

After spending several weeks erroneously alleging the 2020 election was rigged, Hannity stopped Rivera to say that Trump did not ask his followers to attack the Capitol on January 6, but rather to “peacefully, patriotically” march to the building in protest.

“I implore you, Sean, to recall the frame of mind you were in when you wrote that text on January 6, and when Laura wrote it, and when Brian wrote it, and when Don [Trump] Jr. wrote it,” Rivera responded.

“Remember your apprehension. Remember our beloved 45th president’s annoyance at not being able to find out where he was? What makes you think he’s doing this? Why isn’t he speaking up? You witnessed an attack on democracy and the Constitution occurring right in front of your eyes.” Before passing over to Fox News analyst Dan Bongino, Hannity explained that he texted Meadows because he “wanted the ruckus to cease.”

Rivera was then accused by Bongino. This is a condensed version of the information.