Release Date, Jewelry, and Prices for the Supreme x Tiffany Collaboration Have Been Revealed.

Since the 1990s, Supreme, an American skateboarding company established in New York City, has been a major player.

It is now collaborating on a jewelry line with Tiffany, the legendary premium brand.

Needless to say, some of the pieces in the collection aren’t typical Tiffany, with keychains evoking the brand’s aesthetic.

The iconic Tiffany hearts are, of course, still present, but with a new twist.

Tiffany x Supreme Collaboration Explained Two necklaces, two keyrings, a set of cufflinks, and a bracelet are included in the collection.

All of the products are labeled Supreme, and several of them feature the trademark Tiffany heart.

The first necklace is an all-silver ball chain with a Tiffany heart and the Supreme logo, while the second necklace is an all-silver ball chain with a Tiffany heart and the Supreme logo.

The cufflinks are shaped like the Tiffany heart, and the heart appears on one of the two keyrings as well.

This keyring, however, includes a very Supreme addition: a knife that folds out of the keyring and may be used in the same way as a Swiss army knife.

The oblong tag seen on the pearl necklace is included on the other keychain, which has a lobster clasp that allows it to be easily hooked into trousers or backpacks.

Finally, the collection’s bracelet is made up of stars, seven of which have the Supreme letters etched on them and an eighth star with the Tiffany emblem.

When Will the Supreme x Tiffany Collaboration Be Available?

Supreme posted photographs of the new collection on Instagram, confirming that it would be released on November 11.

In their article, they stated: “Supreme collaborated with Tiffany & Co. on a new Fall 2021 line.

“The Return to Tiffany® collection includes a Heart Tag Pendant, Oval Tag Pearl Necklace, Star Bracelet, Heart Tag Stud Earrings, Heart Knife Key Ring, Oval Tag Keyring, and T-Shirt, all inspired by pieces first introduced in the 1960s.

“Sterling Silver is used in all of the pieces. Freshwater cultured pearls are used in the Oval Tag Pearl Necklace. On November 11th, it will be available. In Japan, it will be available on November 13th.” The pieces will be accessible on the Supreme website rather than the Tiffany website, so fans should visit the skateboarding brand’s website as soon as possible to guarantee they get their hands on the collection.

