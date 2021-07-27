Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot for the TV Series ‘Chucky’

Chucky, which will air on Syfy and the USA Network, will dig even deeper into the frightening world of Chucky, an infamous serial murderer. The 10-part series will follow up on Cult of Chucky, the seventh installment in the Child’s Play franchise, which was released in 2017.

When Will ‘Chucky’ Be Available?

Chucky the TV series has a release date after more than two years of anticipation.

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET, Chucky will premiere on Syfy and the USA Network.

The eerie series will consist of ten episodes that will air weekly on Syfy and the USA Network.

Filming in Toronto, Canada, began in March 2021 and is expected to wrap in early August.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Chucky’?

Brad Dourif, who won a Golden Globe for his work as Chucky in the film, has returned to voice Chucky in the TV series.

Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s bride, is also played by Jennifer Tilly, an Oscar contender.

Fiona Dourif of The Blacklist reprises her role as Nica Pierce from the Child’s Play franchise.

Alex Vincent will reprise his role as Andy Barclay, the original youngster tormented by Chucky, while Christine Elise McCarthy will reprise her role as his sister Kyle.

Vincent originally played Andy in the 1988 film Child’s Play, and went on to star in multiple sequels to the film, including Child’s Play 2 and Curse of Chucky.

McCarthy initially played Kyle in Child’s Play 2 in 1990, and he reprised the character in Cult of Chucky.

Chucky also features young performers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson.

Showrunner Don Mancini explains why he chose younger performers for the T series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“One of the things I wanted to do was return [the franchise]to its Child’s Play roots and have the protagonists [be]kids,” he explained. But, since we’d previously dug into having small children in the first couple of films, I wanted to do something new, so this time we’re focusing on young teenagers.”

Devon Sawa from Final Destination, Barbara Alyn Woods from One Tree Hill, and Lexa Doig from Jason X all star in Chucky.

What Does ‘Chucky’ Mean?

