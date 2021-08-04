Regardless of vaccination status, San Francisco and the Bay Area have issued a mask mandate for indoor spaces.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, residents of San Francisco and the Bay Area will once again be obliged to wear face coverings in interior locations, regardless of vaccination status.

During a news briefing on Monday, health officials from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and the city of Berkeley addressed the new COVID-19 health guidelines.

Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Health Officer, said, “We’re taking this action today in calling for mandatory indoor masking for all residents in public settings because we’re all seeing a sharp increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations in our jurisdictions, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.”

The mask requirement will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The announcement comes less than a week after the CDC altered its indoor mask policy in response to an increase in Delta variant coronavirus cases across the country.

Fully immunized persons should start wearing masks indoors again in places with high transmission rates, according to the federal health service. It is also recommended that children wear face coverings at school.

At a press conference, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted, “The Delta variation behaves uniquely differently from earlier strains of the virus that causes COVID-19.” “According to information on the Delta variation from various states and other countries, some vaccinated people who get sick with the Delta version after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others on rare occasions.”

According to CDC data, new daily reported cases have increased by 64% on average in the last seven days compared to the previous week. In comparison to the preceding seven-day average, hospitalizations have increased by 46% and deaths have increased by 33%.

On Monday, 33,407 additional cases were reported in California. The state has reported 3,873,771 confirmed instances of coronavirus infection since the outbreak began, resulting in 64,085 deaths.

Los Angeles County, the country’s most populated county, reinstated a mask mandate in mid-July as a result of the recent rise. Regardless of immunization status, residents are now compelled to wear facial covers indoors.

As the Delta variety spreads, other cities have taken similar steps. County employees in Las Vegas and New Orleans are required to wear masks regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Savannah is a city in Georgia.