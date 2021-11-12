Redditors Offer Their Thoughts on Phrases That Can Activate a Fanbase in a Viral Post.

Fans can be found in a variety of places, including sports, music, literature, and video game series. And when a fan is especially devoted, certain things can irritate them.

“What can you say that can activate a whole fanbase?” someone asked on Reddit, and the response went viral. More than 32,000 people voted on the post, and 34,000 more expressed their thoughts on the topic.

A selection of the most popular responses to the question are included here.

1. ‘Those characters aren’t real, and they can’t possibly be concerned about you.’

Many readers and viewers can develop feelings for the characters in a favorite book, television show, or film.

Redditor kindtheking9 joked, “So it’s a one-sided relationship, not my first.”

Some people believe they are friends with YouTube producers, according to Dapper Cranberry, who contrasted the concept to how some people feel about them.

“There are a lot of lonely folks out there,” wrote hononononoh. “And ngl, it’s sort of alarming how effective YouTube is at giving the sense of connection and closeness, as well as catering to lonely people’s loneliness.” HideTheDecay, on the other hand, noted that just because someone likes a character doesn’t mean they want the character to like them back.

They remarked, “Who is delusional enough to assume a character cares about them?” “I’m a crazily huge fan girl for a few characters who have nothing to do with me.” The characters appeal to me because of who they are in connection to the other characters in their universe. Not because I want to be friends with them? Is there anyone out there that thinks like that?” 2. ‘And then he awoke on his bed beneath the stairway,’ says the narrator. This remark was made in light of the popular Harry Potter books. It chronicles Harry Potter’s journey from sleeping under the stairs at his aunt and uncle’s house to discovering his true identity as a wizard and enrolling at Hogwarts, a school for witches and wizards. While discovering his position in the wizarding realm, he is constantly confronted with danger and mystery.

This alternate ending has gone viral on the internet, implying that the young youngster imagined the entire sequence of events in his mind.

2344twinsmom wrote, “You got me.” “In general, I oppose book burning, but. This is a condensed version of the information.