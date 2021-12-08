Redditor who purposefully ‘forgot’ turkey on Thanksgiving receives support from the internet.

After posting on the popular “Am I The A**hole” forum about how she wrecked Thanksgiving dinner for her boyfriend’s family, a Redditor went viral. On Reddit, the individual known only as u/Throwawaygivings earned almost 18,200 votes in less than eight hours.

u/Throwawaygivings revealed in the post that she has been seeing her partner for three years. Her partner was with his high school sweetheart a year before they got together, she added, but they broke up.

“His mother, on the other hand, was still distraught,” the statement explained. “I was sympathetic and believed she needed time to get to know me. They considered the ex as a family member because she grew up with them.” u/Throwawaygivings revealed in the post that her boyfriend’s mother referred to her as his ex-girlfriend for the first year of their relationship. Her boyfriend once became enraged and urged her to “be kind,” but her mother smiled and claimed it was “simply a habit.” “She then began calling me by the false name. [Janet instead of Jenny; made-up names for the sake of the story], “the article stated. “I corrected her a few times, but she appeared to enjoy hurting me, so I eventually disregarded it.” Her boyfriend has two sisters, according to the woman, and one of them invited her over for a BBQ a few weeks before Thanksgiving.

“I was in the kitchen with my boyfriend’s mother, sisters, and one of their husbands,” she wrote. “The older sister then told the parents about how my BF complimented my food to her husband.” Her boyfriend’s mother, according to u/Throwawaygivings, responded, “CERTAINLY! Why don’t we hand the turkey over to Janet this year?” She claimed the sisters exchanged giggling looks, and she answered, “Great idea!” but never told her boyfriend about the conversation.

It is customary for guests to not arrive at the Thanksgiving celebrations empty-handed. A side dish or dessert is popular in some households. Some recipes call for the entire turkey as well as multiple sides.

It’s crucial to talk about food preparation requirements before the big day so that no one brings two green bean casseroles. This is a condensed version of the information.