Recordings by Women The Internet Was Divided by a Starbucks Barista Who Dropped Her Change.

A viral video of a woman complaining with a Starbucks barista after the latter dropped her change has sparked debate among online users.

Sikeitsme7 submitted the video to TikTok on Monday, writing, “Sweet little 8lb baby Jesus was with me.” Since then, the post has received over 1.6 million views and over 63,000 likes.

The video’s text overlay said, “Almost had to do prison time this day.”

The encounter between the barista and Sikeitsme7 took place in the drive-through of the coffee shop. The TikToker appears to have took out her phone and started recording after the barista dropped her change on the ground, according to statements made in the video.

“Excuse me,” Sikeitsme7 apologized to the barista.

When the barista realizes the TikToker is recording the chat, she says, “I’m not going to be videotaped and harassed.”

“I’m asking you for my change,” the TikToker remarked as the barista began to close the drive-thru window.

“It’s down there—it dropped,” the barista stated as she opened the window and pointed to the ground.

She closes the glass and walks away from the drive-thru, which spectators can see.

According to Insider, many restaurant workers have left their employment in the last year. While money has been a driving factor in the enormous departure, Insider noted that nasty customers were also a factor in employees’ decisions to leave.

“The attitude that the ‘customer is always right,’ which stretches back over a century, has resulted in entitled consumers and increased aggressiveness toward retail staff,” the journal stated.

Insider stated, “Some consumers have vented their frustrations on the cashier checking their groceries or the fast-food worker at the drive-thru window.”

Marcus Brotherns, a former drive-through worker, told NPR, “I never want to do something like this again.” They just keep shrieking the whole time.” With all of this in mind, some viewers may have thought Sikeitsme7 was wrong to record the barista and chastised her for not opening her car door to retrieve the falling change.

jennifer emmett wrote, “Bruh unlock your door and get your d**n change.” “Unfortunate events occur. Do you want her to go outside and get it for you? “Attitude isn’t required.” “What you want her to do, man, is leap out because she dropped it by accident.” This is a condensed version of the information.