Recall of baby formula: These products have been recalled due to concerns about iron deficiency.

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for several Able Group baby formula products that do not fulfill the agency’s iron criteria, among other requirements.

The recall, which was announced on Monday, affects infant formula products sold under the HiPP, Holle, Bioland, and Kendamil brands.

According to the FDA, the formula is lacking in iron, especially for children born prematurely or with a low birth weight, those who had low iron levels at birth, or those who are at risk of becoming iron deficient owing to sickness.

The FDA warns that if babies don’t get enough iron, they may develop iron deficiency anemia, which “has irreversible cognitive and functional development effects if left untreated.”

The FDA requires that infant formula products with less than one milligram of iron per 100 calories carry a statement on the label warning that more iron may be required, however Able Group’s products did not.

Some products also lacked mandatory English labeling declarations, as mandated by the Code of Federal Regulations.

The products in question were purchased on the Little Bundle website. The formulations were shipped to customers in the United States after being imported from Europe. They were not available for purchase at any retail establishment.

The FDA anticipates that 76,000 units will be affected by the recall, which began on May 20.

In a news release, the FDA stated, “Consumers who have these goods at home should not use them as infant formula and should safely dispose of them immediately.”

The agency is assisting Able Group in coordinating the recall. Customers who have inquiries should contact [email protected]

The following items are being recalled:

HiPP Milk Anti-Reflux Formula Comfort Milk Formula by HiPP HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Infant Milk Formula with Combiotics HiPP Dutch Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula is a supplement to HiPP Dutch Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula. Hello, HA Germany! Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula is hypoallergenic. Hello, HA Germany! HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula is hypoallergenic. HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula HiPP German Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula Holle Bio Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula Holle Goat Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula Holle Goat Stage 2 Organic Follow-On Infant Milk Formula Holle Goat Stage 3 Organic Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula Holle Bio Stage 2 Organic Follow-On Infant Milk Formula Hol This is a condensed version of the information.