Reba McEntire was rescued from a collapsed building but was not seriously hurt.

“A staircase collapsed yesterday when my team and I were in Atoka, OK looking out an old historical building,” McEntire tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. Thanks to the fast arrival of the Atoka fire and police services, we were safely evacuated from the building.”

McEntire was apparently taking a tour of the building in preparation for an unnamed upcoming project. McEntire’s agents were approached for comment by this publication.

According to City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins, the stairway connecting the second and third levels collapsed into the staircase connecting the first and second floors. According to Mullins, the collapsed staircase imprisoned the tourists on whichever floors they were on.

According to KJRH, the collapse also shut the building’s exits. The structure is said to be over a century old.

Journalist Lisanne Anderson released video footage of firefighters assisting McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, in exiting the building through a second-story window using a ladder on Tuesday evening.

Anderson stated, “They were among seven persons inside.” “Atoka’s best stepped in to save the day. No one was wounded, but there were a few bumps and bruises.”

According to Fox News, paramedics on the scene assessed McEntire and decided that she was in good health. However, one unidentified person was brought to a hospital in Durant, Oklahoma, some 32 miles south of Atoka, with minor injuries.

"It was pretty," Coby Scherrill, one of the guests who saw the building with McEntire, told KXII.