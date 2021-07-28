Reba McEntire amuses the internet by joining the viral music trend.

Reba ended its run 14 years ago, but she’s now at the focus of a TikTok craze. Reba McEntire, a singer and actress, has even joined in on the fad, and the internet is loving it.

The American sitcom starred McEntire as the divorced mother protagonist and ran from 2001 to 2007. Reba, a newly-single mother trying to keep her family of teen children afloat in the face of adversity, was the focus of the episode.

The show’s theme tune has become a popular audio on TikTok, with users sound-tracking themselves doing menial things that make them feel like responsible adults, such as unloading groceries by themselves, replacing the water filter in the fridge, and doing the “cool thing” with a laundry basket.

The lyrics to the theme song, “I’m a Survivor,” read: “A single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops, with kind hands and a fighter’s heart.” “I overcame adversity.”

My dramatic prowess

The fad is quickly becoming one of the most popular on TikTok at the moment, with over 36,000 videos including the tune, and even McEntire has joined in on the fun.

The actress carried buckets of food to her donkeys in a video posted to her official TikTok account, only to be ignored when she tried to feed them. She wrote, “When it’s time to feed your donkeys and they’re not impressed in the least.”

At the conclusion, McEntire turned to the camera and lip-synced the words “I’m a Survivor” to the camera.

The video has received over 13 million views and 3.2 million likes in just one day.

“The fact that she is aware of it, understands it, and then acts on it. One ecstatic viewer exclaimed, “I love you.”

Another joked, “Reba for President.”

A TikTok user replied, “Alright y’all pack it up, the fad is gone, she won.”

Even the video was made.