Real-life ‘Speed,’ as a truck driver claims that if he stops, the truck will explode.

It was evocative of the Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock action film Speed.

On Monday, a tow truck driver led cops on a nearly hour-long slow-speed pursuit through San Diego, claiming that if he stopped, a bomb on the vehicle would blow.

During the 12-mile chase from Pacific Beach to downtown San Diego, which featured at least 10 police cars, speeds never topped 10 mph.

Officers arrived about 7.45 p.m. to complaints of a stolen tow truck from a Discount Tire store on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, according to Officer John Buttle.

The truck grabbed cops’ notice when it collided with another car on nearby Mission Bay Drive, according to police, and officers began pursuing it.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, police radio traffic revealed that the driver was on the phone with cops for part of the chase. He informed one that he couldn’t stop because the truck’s explosives would explode if he did.

Buttle claimed no bomb was found on the truck after it was finally brought to a halt.

The chase began near Interstate 5 on Mission Bay Drive. Spike strips were placed on the freeway to try to slow the vehicle down. Despite impacting the truck’s front two tires, however, the effort failed to bring the truck to a halt.

The back of the vehicle is seen dragging over the road, producing sparks, according to NBC7 video footage of the chase.

Just before 9 p.m., the vehicle came to a halt near Broadway and Kettner Boulevard, where law enforcement deployed pepper balls to entice him out of the driver’s seat.

The suspect was taken into arrest on suspicion of vehicle theft and sent to a local hospital for evaluation.

There were no further injuries recorded as a result of the chase.

San Diego police have been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

A bus is fitted with a bomb that activates when the vehicle reaches 50 mph and detonates when it falls below that speed in the film Speed. Jack Traven (Reaves), a rookie LAPD Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) officer, and his colleague, Detective Harry Temple (Jeff Daniels), attempt to save the passengers on the bus.

Dennis Hopper and Joe Morton also star in the picture.