Read the full transcripts of Letitia James’ investigation of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James published transcripts of interviews done during the investigation into charges of sexual harassment against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hundreds of pages of transcripts from interviews with Cuomo and ten of the women who accused him of sexual harassment have been made public. Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by many women during his tenure as governor of New York, according to a report released in August by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

“Specifically, the investigation discovered that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive sexually suggestive comments, creating a hostile work environment for women,” James said at a press conference in August.

A 515-page transcript of Cuomo’s July 17 interview with investigators, who questioned him about his workplace behavior and the claims leveled against him, was among the records released on Wednesday.

Cuomo is also seen on the transcript dismissing any charges of sexual harassment leveled against him, such as groping allegations leveled by former staffer Brittany Commisso.

Cuomo stated, “I don’t recall ever putting my hand on Commisso’s breast,” when asked if he remembered doing so “That was never the case. That was never the case.” “You’ve been looking into me for six years. To do something like that, I’d have to go insane. Touching a lady’s breast and making myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation would be insane “Cuomo explained. “It would be a homicidal act…. It’s simply not possible.” Cuomo went on to say, “Many people have attempted to set me up. People make me nervous. I take extraordinary care.” Cuomo stated that while he doesn’t recall kissing a staff member on the lips, “it might happen that somebody kisses on the lips.” “I kiss on the cheek as a general rule,” Cuomo added. Cuomo was also asked if he regrets any of the profanity he used toward staffers during the conversation, and he responded “no.” “I have no regrets. Look, if you could always restate everything you’ve ever said to a woman or a guy, I’m sure you’d say it differently. If you could restate everything you’ve ever said to a woman or a man, I’m sure you’d say it differently. But, in general, no “.. This is a condensed version of the information.