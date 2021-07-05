Read the full text of Joe Biden’s July 4 speech, “Our Independence From This Virus.”

On July 4, President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned speech from the White House’s South Lawn, commemorating the country’s independence and highlighting the country’s success in combating the virus.

Much of Biden’s televised speech was devoted to promoting COVID-19 vaccination, with the president warning that the virus had not yet been “vanquished” and calling immunization “the most patriotic thing” Americans could do.

“COVID-19 has not yet been defeated. We are well aware that powerful variants, such as the Delta variant, have emerged. Vaccination is the best barrier against these variations. It’s the most patriotic thing you can do, my fellow Americans […] Do it right now, for yourself, your family, your community, and your country,” he implored.

Biden closed on a positive tone, pledging that under his leadership, Americans would see their “brightest future.”

Transcript in its entirety

Below is the complete transcript of the 14-minute speech.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA:

Today is America’s birthday. Our independence, our liberty, and our freedom. The Fourth of July is a day of hope, recollection, and resolve, as well as promise and potential. Monuments to our nation’s greatest and best qualities lie before me, monuments of light and liberty.

There is a massive George Washington memorial. Our revolution was led by a military, and our country was set on its course by a president. There is a tribute to Thomas Jefferson, who transformed the globe with his words about liberty and equality. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands across the tidal basin from the Jefferson memorial, his arms crossed and his gaze fixed ahead toward the promised land where equality is not simply a dream but a reality.

They aid in the formation of our identities. What we do should be guided. Remind us of the work that history has done for us in the past.

This year’s Fourth of July is particularly poignant because we are emerging from the gloom of a pandemic and isolation, a year of anguish, dread, and tragic loss. Consider where this country was a year ago, and consider where you were a year ago.

Consider how far we’ve come. From quiet neighborhoods to throngs of people waving American flags, the parade route has it all. From vacant stadiums and arenas to a resurgence of supporters. This is a condensed version of the information.