Read DaBaby’s full apology after being kicked out of three festivals for homophobic remarks.

On Monday, rapper DaBaby apologized for uttering homophobic remarks that prompted widespread outrage and led to his exclusion from at least three music events.

After making vulgar insults toward members of the LGBTQ community and persons with HIV and AIDS during a Miami performance last week, the rapper apologized on Instagram Monday, writing, “for harsh and upsetting comments.”

“People want to demolish you before you even have a chance to develop, educate, and learn from your mistakes because social media moves so quickly. Having individuals I know publicly pushing against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these matters and guidance—has been difficult for DaBaby as a man who has had to make his own way from really bad circumstances, he wrote.

“I am grateful to the numerous people who have shown me kindness and who have discreetly reached out to me to give advice, education, and resources. That’s exactly what I needed, and I got it,” he continued.

“I apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for making harsh and harmful remarks. Again, I apologize for my erroneous remarks about HIV/AIDS, and I recognize the importance of education. All of you are loved. “May God bless you,” he said.

