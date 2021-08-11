Reaction to Andrew Cuomo’s resignation from Bill De Blasio and other gubernatorial hopefuls.

Following the announcement of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, numerous possible contenders have published remarks praising his choice.

Cuomo resigned on Tuesday, less than a week after the New York Attorney General’s office released a report alleging that he sexually harassed multiple women while governor. According to Cuomo’s declaration, his departure would take effect in two weeks.

The state’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, will take over as governor for the duration of Cuomo’s tenure, which ends in 2023.

“The greatest way I can help right now is to step aside and let government do its job. And because I work for you, that’s what I’ll do,” Cuomo stated during a press conference announcing his resignation.

“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors fearlessly revealing their stories,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted shortly after his announcement.

“It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to retire, and it’s for the sake of all New York,” the post said.

While de Blasio has not formally declared his candidacy for governor of New York, when questioned about it during a recent news conference, he replied, “I have not ruled in or ruled out anything.” I haven’t made any plans for the future yet.”

Another candidate for governor of New York is Attorney General Letitia James, who said in a statement, “Today closes a tragic chapter for everyone of New York, but it’s a critical step toward justice.”

“I congratulate Governor Cuomo for his efforts to our state,” James stated in his statement. Kathy Hochul’s election as Lieutenant Governor will usher New York into a new era. We must build on our achievements thus far and continue to enhance the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. With Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, I am certain that our state is in good hands, and I look forward to working with her in the future.”

James has yet to openly declare her candidacy for Governor of New York, although she received the second most votes in a recent Democratic primary survey, trailing only Cuomo.

Jumaane Williams, the Public Advocate of New York City, also published a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.