Rattlesnakes’ ‘Combat Dance’ Has a Hilarious End, as Caught on Video.

Most people would flee if they came across a rattlesnake (or two) on the trail. However, when a daring hiker came across two rattlesnakes engaged in a fight dance, he chose to film the unusual sight, which resulted in this magnificent video. The video, which was shot by Justin Harris of White Blaze Outdoors and shared by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has since gone popular on social media, with over 100,000 views in only a few days.

Rattlesnakes are one of Virginia’s 30 snake species, and one of only three that are venomous. Rattlesnakes in the state can grow up to 67 inches in length and are easily identified by the rattle on their tails. While they have a fearsome reputation, the reptiles “would rather flee than bite,” according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, because “using venom for defense is [a]last resort for snakes.”

The “battle dance,” which may be seen in a variety of snake species, is an important aspect of the mating process. The fight dance is a “highly ritualized competition” between two male snakes, according to the Virginia DWR.

The goal of the activity is to decide which of the two males is the dominant one, with the winner usually mating with a nearby female, according to the agency. “Males will stand in front of each other with their heads and forearms elevated. Each snake will try to drive the other to the ground with their necks entwined in order to establish superiority.”

The behavior is evident in “all three of Virginia’s deadly snakes—copperhead, cottonmouth, and timber rattlesnake,” according to the researchers.

The snakes are elevated to a near-vertical posture in the roughly two-minute footage. They appear to be wrestling, each seeking to wrap his or her neck around the other’s. The snakes creep out of their secluded nook and toward the cliff’s stony edge as the standoff intensifies. One snake eventually wins, and the victor uses its body to push the loser off the side of the mountain.

The clip was shot in Washington County, Virginia, in the state’s southwest corner, according to the DWR.

The video—and its conclusion—has gotten a lot of attention from viewers, with hundreds of replies and comments.

One joked, “I wouldn’t want to be a referee in that contest.” This is a condensed version of the information.