Rashida Tlaib Tears Up While Demanding Boebert’s Punishment: ‘We shouldn’t have to beg,’ says the author.

Representative Rashida Tlaib choked up on Wednesday as she demanded that Lauren Boebert be punished for her anti-Muslim remarks.

Tlaib was one of a dozen House Democrats who voted in favor of removing Colorado Republican Rep. Jared Polis from the House Budget and Natural Resources committees. Representative Ayanna Pressley proposed the bill on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Tlaib stated, “We shouldn’t have to beg and encourage Republicans to do what’s right here.” “In their villages, there are Muslims. I’m sure they do.” The Michigan Democrat went on to say, “It’s difficult. It’s difficult to be a Muslim in our country right now, and this only adds to the difficulty. Let me tell you something: it’s critical that we recognize that this is a national platform that we cannot allow her to use to incite hatred.” For the past two weeks, Boebert has been under fire for making Islamophobic remarks about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, referring to her as a member of the House’s “Jihad Squad” and saying she could have been a terrorist.

Tlaib and Omar are the first Muslim women elected to the House of Representatives.

Boebert’s office was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on the resolution and Tlaib’s remarks, but no response was received before publishing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.