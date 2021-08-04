Rashida Tlaib is accused of making anti-Semitic remarks in Detroit.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has been chastised for comments she made in a video that went viral on Tuesday, with the Anti-Defamation League’s head accusing her of “ugly antisemitic dog whistling.”

“It’s incredible to hear @RashidaTlaib say that those who oppose a “free Palestine” are the “same individuals” who exploit “ordinary Americans” from “behind the curtain.” On Twitter, ADL President Jonathan Greenblatt remarked, “We’ve heard this kind of disgusting #antisemitic dog whistling before, but it’s appalling when it comes from a member of Congress.”

Tlaib, the first woman of Palestinian ancestry elected to Congress, made the remarks at the Democratic Socialists of America National Convention in 2021, attempting to draw parallels between Gaza and Detroit at one point.

“As a Palestinian-American, I think about my family and Palestine, which are still under military occupation, and how that affects this wonderful Black city where I grew up. I always tell people that denying them access to water is a kind of violence. They do it all the way from Gaza to Detroit. And it’s a means to oppress people, and it’s those institutions that we’re still fighting against,” she explained.

“I know you all understand that the framework we’ve been living under is designed by those who profit from exploiting the rest of us. “I don’t care if it’s about global rights and our struggle to free Palestine,” I often tell people, “I don’t care if it’s about pushing back against those who don’t believe in a minimum wage or those who feel we don’t have a right to healthcare and so much more.” And I warn the same individuals that if you open the curtain and look behind the curtain, you’ll see the same folks who profit from prejudice and bad systems. Someone is making money there, and you saw it because the pandemic was so well-publicized.

"Because of all those structures—everything that was put in place, they produced record profits at a time when we were all going through some of the most terrible circumstances of our lives. And, once again, they made a record profit, so this pandemic has just served to expose them.