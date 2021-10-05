Rare Thunderstorms and Lightning Hit Southern California, as Seen on Video.

On Monday night, a thunderstorm lit up Southern California, as footage of lightning strikes flooded social media.

The storm was filmed on cameras across the state’s southern regions, with videos showing bolts of lightning slashing through the darkness every few seconds or so.

Some films show the lightning forking across the sky, while others show clouds pulsing with blue light but no lightning.

#lalightning storm in Southern California pic.twitter.com/js8dP7q1GI

October 5, 2021 — Mollie McDowell (@mahlie)

#california #lightning #iPhone12Pro #socal pic.twitter.com/l5phID6QQJ #california #lightning #iPhone12Pro #socal

October 5, 2021 — CINIMA (@cinimamusic)

“It’s a great event to have a lightning storm where we are in Southern California!” claimed one Twitter user, whose location was set to the Californian city of Camarillo.

The storm was so powerful that it created several issues. Residents were instructed to “take cover and remain inside” until the lightning activity subsided, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LIGHTNING | Throughout the greater Los Angeles area, there have been several lightning strikes. Residents are advised to seek cover and remain indoors until the lightning activity stops for their safety.

— October 5, 2021, L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO)

Meanwhile, because to the dangers posed by lightning strikes, lifeguards closed LA beaches and cleaned the water of people.

There were also some power disruptions as a result of the storm. The storm knocked out power at UC Irvine, and certain facilities, including student housing, were forced to rely on emergency generators.

California had more power outages than any other U.S. state early Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.US, which records live power outage data from utilities providers.

On Tuesday morning ET, 101,132 outages were reported out of 12.7 million subscribers tracked in California. The majority of these were from Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A total of over 10,000 people have been reported in San Diego.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Los Angeles posted a graphic on its Twitter page on Sunday warning of lightning and “minimal rainfall” on Monday.

Showers and storms are possible in L.A. and Ventura County. Mon afternoon till evening. As. This is a condensed version of the information.