Rape Charges Have Been Leveled Against A Middle School Bible History Teacher.

A Tennessee middle school teacher has been charged with rape.

c 23, was arrested last week by authorities after an alleged crime was reported on September 6 at an Ooltewah residence, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit filed by his accuser, Scott, who teaches Bible history at Tyner Middle Academy in Chattanooga, went to a woman’s home to have dinner and talk work.

According to WTVC, the woman said she went to her bedroom to use the bathroom at some point in the evening. Scott was standing in her bedroom as she came out of the restroom, she alleged.

According to the woman, Scott refused to leave the room and instead locked the door to prevent her from leaving.

Despite her repeated requests for him to stop, she claims he grabbed her hair while kissing her.

Scott became enraged, according to the woman, when she did not reciprocate his advances. He allegedly threw her onto her bed, took her clothes off forcibly, and raped her.

He told the woman, according to the affidavit, “you’re going to take this” and “you’re going to like it.”

Scott left her house a short while later and texted her, according to the complaint.

“Bae… I apologise… I’m just getting a head [sic]of myself… I just want to embrace you and make love to you… “All I want to do is be there.” KaDarius Scott is said to have penned the text.

Scott called the woman last Wednesday, unaware that two detectives were present and filming the conversation.

During the call, Scott informed the woman, “I went too far.”

He said, “I don’t know,” when the woman inquired why he had pushed her onto the bed despite her evident refusal. Please accept my apologies.”

Scott became agitated later in the call and stated that he was “going to lose everything.”

Scott was arrested on September 9 and put into the Silverdale Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces aggravated kidnapping and rape charges.

Scott has been suspended from his employment, according to Hamilton County Schools.

He teaches Bible history and is the head baseball and cross-country coach at Tyner Middle Academy, according to his description on the school’s website.

The sheriff’s office and the school district have both been involved. This is a condensed version of the information.