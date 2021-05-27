Ransomware relies on cryptography; Biden accuses Canada of being unfair to American dairy farmers

Cryptocurrencies should be outlawed as part of the fight against ransomware attacks, which have lately shut down the Colonial Pipeline and threatened the nation’s security, according to a law professor.

Cutting off the payment methods favored by hackers, according to Lee Reiners, executive director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke University Law School in Durham, North Carolina, is the most effective way to restrict future attacks.

In an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal, he said, “The solutions offered following the Colonial hackâ€”improved cybersecurity in the private sector and public-private partnerships to secure critical infrastructureâ€”are pro forma and inadequate.” “A ban on Bitcoin is a simpler and more effective method to curb the ransomware pandemic.”

According to the FBI, around 2,500 ransomware assaults were reported last year. By 2025, Gartner Group, a research and advisory firm based in Stamford, Connecticut, predicts a 700 percent increase in ransomware assaults.

However, after locking a company’s files, hackers frequently strive to do more than just extort money. Stealing passwords to steal data and attacking backup systems are further examples of cyber assaults.

“We can either live in a world with cryptocurrency or a world without ransomware,” Reiners explained. “Now is the moment for the parents to notify the kids that the party is over.”

The Colonial Pipeline is responsible for around 45 percent of the petroleum supply on the East Coast.

CEO Joseph Blount told The Journal in an interview that approving a $4.4 million ransom payment was the “right thing to do for the country.” Companies should not pay, according to security experts, because doing so encourages attacks on other businesses.

The Colonial Pipeline is a 5,500-mile pipeline that connects Texas and New Jersey, with multiple minor lines branching off the main trunk. The twin tubes have a three-million-barrel-per-day capacity (a barrel is 42 gallons).

In certain regions of the Southeast, the six-day shutdown resulted in gas shortages and lineups.

The Biden administration has recommended boosting the number of IRS agents assigned to Bitcoin audits and has pushed firms to record cryptocurrency transactions worth more than $10,000.

At a hearing held by the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security in February, investigators said they often lack the legal authority to investigate potential. This is a condensed version of the information.