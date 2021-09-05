Ranking of the Most Unionized States in the United States.

During the early part of the twentieth century, labor unions helped to turn a huge industrial peasantry into the American middle class. Big industry fought back in the second half of the twentieth century by pushing for so-called “right-to-work” laws, which limit labor unions’ influence and collective bargaining strength.

For big business, the right-to-work movement has been a resounding success. Wherever these rules exist, union membership falls, eroding the principal check on corporate excess. The results are unmistakable: Beginning in the early 1960s, a significant decrease in union membership corresponded with a precipitous rise in the share of income going to the top 10%.

Stacker used BLS data from 2020 (published in January 2021) to rank each state based on the percentage of wage and salary workers who were members of labor unions.

The subject is politically contentious, which is unsurprising. Republicans largely support right-to-work legislation, while Democrats overwhelmingly support their long-time labor friends. In fact, a red/blue map of right-to-work states vs pro-union states resembles the Electoral College’s red/blue map.

Right-to-work laws are now enforced in 27 states. These free-rider statutes extend the benefits of collective bargaining agreements negotiated by unions to non-union workers who did not join or pay dues. Many workers, predictably and as planned, choose to piggyback rather than pitch in, causing union membership and the power of organized labor to decline. For a reason, big business prefers fragmented labor to organized labor. The typical weekly pay for union members in the United States is $1,144, compared to $958 for nonunion workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Union membership accounted for around 10.8% of the US workforce in 2020. That’s a little more than half of the 20.1 percent recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in 1983. In 1953, more than one out of every three private-sector workers was a member of a union. That percentage has now dropped to only 6.3 percent. Because right-to-work legislation is decided at the state level, the remaining union members are not uniformly distributed across the country.

